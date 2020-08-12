Advertisement

Ballot drop boxes are next legal fight in voting

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this fall as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of Connecticut recently expanded the use of ballot drop boxes, giving people a way to bypass the U.S. Postal Service.

“It’s very simple. Fill it out, drop it off, no problem,” said voter Marci Milward.

Drop boxes have been installed all around the state, one of several changes made to create more options for voting during the pandemic.

It’s been pretty much uncontroversial, said Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill.

“They are strongly in favor, strongly in favor, because it gives them more options,” she said.

But in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Republicans are already challenging the state’s use of drop boxes, arguing in a lawsuit that allowing ballots to be collected in the boxes “allows illegal absent and mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and other fraud to occur and/or go undetected, and will result in dilution of validly cast ballots.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to spread false claims of fraud with ballots submitted by mail.

“So, when [California Gov. Gavin Newsom] sends out 28 million ballots and they’re in all the mailboxes, and kids go and they raid the mailboxes, and they hand them to people that are signing the ballots down the end of the street … you don’t think that happens?” Trump said.

Though opponents say ballots could be stolen or vandalized in unsecured drop boxes, Merrill said she’s seen no evidence of fraud, tampering or vandalism.

“The clerks empty these things a couple of times a day, actually, and they usually are in very prominent places,” Merrill said. “It would be really difficult to vandalize one of these boxes.”

“They’re bolted to the ground. I mean, it’s really quite a secure system.”

In Hartford, Connecticut, local election officials say they empty the boxes every hour in the days before election day.

The inner envelopes containing the ballots are then timestamped, and barcodes on the ballots are scanned as part of the process to ensure one person, one vote.

But this year, drop boxes may be the next front in the partisan battle over vote-by-mail.

“To me, it’s just another voter suppression,” said Noel McGregor, the Hartford town and city clerk. “We’re supposed to enhance voters’ ability to participate in the electoral process.”

States like California, Washington and Colorado have used drop boxes for years.

In Colorado, which votes almost entirely by mail, 75% of all ballots in 2018 were returned through ballot boxes or manually at polling locations, officials say.

Officials in Connecticut see little reason for the controversy.

“It’s a way of scaring the public and trying to make them doubt their election system, and it’s very destructive,” Merrill said of the attacks on mail-in voting.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fred Meyer, Smith’s issue recall on cheese dip linked to onion-related salmonella outbreak

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Northwest grocery stores Fred Meyer and Smith’s are recalling a cheese dips due to possible salmonella contamination linked to a recent onion recall.

Coronavirus

School districts deal with rising coronavirus infections

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Some schools who opened for in-person learning last week have had to close temporarily.

National

New species of dinosaur discovered on Isle of Wight

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Scientists in Southampton believe four bones recently found on the Isle of Wight belong to a new species of dinosaur.

National

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart to join Country Music Hall of Fame

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon are the newest inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

National

Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against three men accused of threatening and intimidating women who have accused R&B singer R. Kelly of abuse, including one man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle in Florida.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

News

The show must go on

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jerome County Fair offers residents relief from COVID-19

National

What no student loan payments until 2021 means for you

Updated: 1 hour ago
Although January 2021 is just a few months away, it’s enough time to make a change to your federal loan payments and avoid defaulting on the loans.

News

Twin Falls City Council allocates $1.3M to departments

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, the Twin Falls City Council decided to allocate more than a $1 million to various city departments

National

FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating the shooting of a military helicopter during a training mission this week in northern Virginia, injuring one crew member who was aboard, officials said Wednesday.