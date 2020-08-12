Advertisement

Boise State football coach reacts to delayed season

Mountain West Conference postpones fall sports
(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Boise State head football coach addressing the major, but not shocking announcement from the Mountain West Conference.

As we reported Monday, the conference postponed all fall sports, with the possibility playing in the spring.

We caught up with Bryan Harsin via a Zoom meeting Tuesday afternoon after the staff spoke with the players.

For him, it’s about maintaining the chemistry and culture of the team during these unprecedented times.

It's been whirlwind adventure for football, only making it to the third practice of spring ball before the pandemic shut things down.

Then on August 7, discovering the season pushed back three weeks with ten total games on the docket and now postponed all together.

The conference's concern comes down to the health and safety of each of the programs, who don't want to risk losing athletes or teams to being quarantined.

Harsin explained “and we also want to know alright if we get started, we don’t want to stop. If we get started and we’re out for three, four weeks, is that going to be my season? Would that end it for me? Would I end up being part of the season where you end up played ten games, but five of them and that’s just what it is. I think everything on there is a legitimate concern that needs to be answered.”

Harsin added they plan to give players some time off, but ultimately want to keep them on campus, especially with classes starting on the 24th.

He feels like the campus is the best fit for the athletes right now.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mountain West Conference cancels fall sports

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The fall sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball are canceled.

Sports

High school coaches and players excited to get back on the football field

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Coaches and players excited to get back on the football field. IHSAA fall sports start practice August 10th

Sports

High school coaches and players excited to get back on the football field.

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
High school coaches and players excited to get back on the football field. IHSAA fall sports start practice August 10th

Sports

Former Magic Valley athletes weigh in on Big Sky decision

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:28 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
We caught up with former Gooding and Kimberly quarterbacks, Shane Jennings and Zach Wright who play for Eastern Washington and Idaho State on their reaction to the announcement.

Latest News

College

Former local athletes weigh in on Big Sky decision

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:13 AM MDT
We caught up with former Gooding and Kimberly quarterbacks, Shane Jennings and Zach Wright who play for Eastern Washington and Idaho State on their reaction to the announcement.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:24 PM MDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

News

COVID-19 could impact IHSAA classifications in the future

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:32 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
COVID-19 could impact IHSAA classifications in the future. Enrollment will be counted this year

Sports

Big Sky Conference moves football to spring

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
A revised schedule for the spring 2021 season will come out in the later months.

Sports

NCAA to consider transgender policies at October meeting

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The ACLU and Athlete Ally asked the organization to boycott any NCAA championships in Idaho

Sports

NCAA to review transgender policy

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:32 PM MDT
In June, the ACLU and Athlete Ally asked the organization to boycott any NCAA championships in Idaho.