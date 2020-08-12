Boise State football coach reacts to delayed season

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Boise State head football coach addressing the major, but not shocking announcement from the Mountain West Conference.

As we reported Monday, the conference postponed all fall sports, with the possibility playing in the spring.

We caught up with Bryan Harsin via a Zoom meeting Tuesday afternoon after the staff spoke with the players.

For him, it’s about maintaining the chemistry and culture of the team during these unprecedented times.

It's been whirlwind adventure for football, only making it to the third practice of spring ball before the pandemic shut things down.

Then on August 7, discovering the season pushed back three weeks with ten total games on the docket and now postponed all together.

The conference's concern comes down to the health and safety of each of the programs, who don't want to risk losing athletes or teams to being quarantined.

Harsin explained “and we also want to know alright if we get started, we don’t want to stop. If we get started and we’re out for three, four weeks, is that going to be my season? Would that end it for me? Would I end up being part of the season where you end up played ten games, but five of them and that’s just what it is. I think everything on there is a legitimate concern that needs to be answered.”

Harsin added they plan to give players some time off, but ultimately want to keep them on campus, especially with classes starting on the 24th.

He feels like the campus is the best fit for the athletes right now.

