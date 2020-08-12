City of Twin Falls allocates $1.3 million to departments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -This past Monday the Twin Falls city council decided to allocate more than a million dollars to various city departments, so they can address quality of life projects in the city.

The $1.3 million in funds were made available through Council Capital, which are monies forgone and carried over from 2019, and new construction money.

After a lengthy conversation Monday the mayor and council decided and voted to allocate the money to the following areas: Harmon Park: $500,000, Police: $173,000, Fire: $19,405, Wendell Street Sidewalk: $419,100, Parks (Evel Knieval, Auger Falls): $105,000, Airport: $165,000 (of which $70,255 is from Airport Reserves).

Joshua Palmer, Public Information Officer for the City of Twin Falls said sidewalk improvements are something that are very much needed right now with kids heading back to school.

“Sidewalks that are currently disconnected and serve student populations, we think it is important to have those sidewalks connected to ensure the safety of those students as they return back to school,” said Palmer.

He also said the funds will be approved August 24 and made available to the city departments in September.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.