Connect Downtown focus group aims to bring local business owners together

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Local business owners now have a way to share their struggles, successes and ideas together at the Connect Downtown focus group.

“Connect Downtown was something we thought would be beneficial because it created an opportunity for business owners to discuss different problems or concerns they were having,” said Nathan Murray, the economic development director for the city of Twin Falls.

They meet the first Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. at Twin Beans Coffee.

“This is a unique was, something they can go to, maybe think about their business in a unique way, and maybe as they are hearing about the companies problems, they can think through some of their own as well,” said Murray.

Tony Prater who is the CEO of Jensen Jewelers says he is excited to see the downtown area grow.

“Being a small business in a downtown you don’t always have the back up and all the support staff, you have to do it all yourself,” said Tony Prater. “That’s what is really cool about this is you can use this as your board of directors if you will to help you plan your next idea, plan your next adventure, whatever it might be.”

Prater says it’s another way that the community can help each other.

“That’s what small communities do, especially a community like Twin Falls, which has a deep back ground of being very close, and I think it’s just another added benefit of being in downtown Twin,” said Prater.

Anyone interested in business, or any business owner is welcome at the group meetings.

