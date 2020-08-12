Advertisement

Fire north of Fairfield at 91% containment

Soldier Mountain Ski Area postponed the opening of its new trail system
On Wednesday, fire officials announced the Phillips Creek Fire is now 91% contained.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire burning about eight miles north of Fairfield is now 91% contained, and fire officials expect containment by Friday at midnight.

As of Wednesday, what is known as the Phillips Creek Fire, had nearly 370 personnel working on the fire that burned 2,112 acres. The lightning caused fire started Aug. 5 and is burning mostly grass, brush and timber. On Thursday, the fire will move from the Great Basin Team 3 to a local incident management team, according to a news release.

The road into the fire area is closed. There is a forest closure order in effect and people are asked to stay out of the area for their safety and that of firefighters.

Firefighters continue to monitor completed fireline, continue suppression repair, and be ready to respond to any new starts near the fire area.

Temporary flight restrictions are also in effect over the fire area, meaning no recreational drones nor private aircraft can fly over the area. When people fly in these areas it means fire crews cannot.

