Fire north of Fairfield at 91% containment

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire burning about eight miles north of Fairfield is now 91% contained, and fire officials expect containment by Friday at midnight.

As of Wednesday, what is known as the Phillips Creek Fire, had nearly 370 personnel working on the fire that burned 2,112 acres. The lightning caused fire started Aug. 5 and is burning mostly grass, brush and timber. On Thursday, the fire will move from the Great Basin Team 3 to a local incident management team, according to a news release.

This is the final fire update from Team 3. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. the Phillips Creek Fire transitions to a local Type 4 incident management team. For information from that point forward please call the Fairfield District Office at 208-764-3202. #PhillipsCreekFire pic.twitter.com/zskQe155XY — Sawtooth NF (@SawtoothNatlFS) August 12, 2020

The road into the fire area is closed. There is a forest closure order in effect and people are asked to stay out of the area for their safety and that of firefighters.

Firefighters continue to monitor completed fireline, continue suppression repair, and be ready to respond to any new starts near the fire area.

Temporary flight restrictions are also in effect over the fire area, meaning no recreational drones nor private aircraft can fly over the area. When people fly in these areas it means fire crews cannot.

#PhillipsCreekFire Incident Meteorologist Chuck Redman from @NWSBoise launched a weather balloon this morning to gather weather data for a localized forecast that will help keep firefighters safe. pic.twitter.com/loynVdrlum — Sawtooth NF (@SawtoothNatlFS) August 11, 2020

