Fred Meyer, Smith’s issue recall on cheese dip linked to onion-related salmonella outbreak

The dips were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6
Salmonella / Source: CDC
Salmonella / Source: CDC (GIM)
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KMVT/KSVT) - Northwest grocery stores Fred Meyer and Smith’s are recalling a cheese dips due to possible salmonella contamination linked to a recent onion recall.

On Tuesday, both stores issued recall notifications for several in-store made cheese dips that may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient, according to a news release.

The onions are part of a recall involving red, yellow and white onions form Thomson International connected to a nationwide salmonella outbreak. Both business are companies of Kroger.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6. Items impacted include:

ProductUPC
MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP207083-00000
MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP207181-00000
MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP207182-00000
MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP207185-00000
JARLSBERG DIP207201-00000
JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD 216407-20000
PIMENTO CHEESE DIP226481-60000
DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP236293-70000
DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP236294-70000
DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP236295-70000
DELI JARLSBERG DIP237462-40000
JARLSBERG DIP247199-00000
DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP286292-70000
DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP286462-20000
DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD 295095-50000
DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD295408-50000
DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD 295409-50000

Out of an abundance of caution, the items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.

