Fred Meyer, Smith’s issue recall on cheese dip linked to onion-related salmonella outbreak

(KMVT/KSVT) - Northwest grocery stores Fred Meyer and Smith’s are recalling a cheese dips due to possible salmonella contamination linked to a recent onion recall.

On Tuesday, both stores issued recall notifications for several in-store made cheese dips that may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient, according to a news release.

The onions are part of a recall involving red, yellow and white onions form Thomson International connected to a nationwide salmonella outbreak. Both business are companies of Kroger.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6. Items impacted include:

Product UPC MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP 207083-00000 MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP 207181-00000 MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 207182-00000 MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 207185-00000 JARLSBERG DIP 207201-00000 JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD 216407-20000 PIMENTO CHEESE DIP 226481-60000 DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP 236293-70000 DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 236294-70000 DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 236295-70000 DELI JARLSBERG DIP 237462-40000 JARLSBERG DIP 247199-00000 DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP 286292-70000 DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP 286462-20000 DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD 295095-50000 DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD 295408-50000 DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD 295409-50000

Out of an abundance of caution, the items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.

