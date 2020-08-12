Fred Meyer, Smith’s issue recall on cheese dip linked to onion-related salmonella outbreak
The dips were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6
(KMVT/KSVT) - Northwest grocery stores Fred Meyer and Smith’s are recalling a cheese dips due to possible salmonella contamination linked to a recent onion recall.
On Tuesday, both stores issued recall notifications for several in-store made cheese dips that may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient, according to a news release.
The onions are part of a recall involving red, yellow and white onions form Thomson International connected to a nationwide salmonella outbreak. Both business are companies of Kroger.
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6. Items impacted include:
|Product
|UPC
|MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP
|207083-00000
|MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP
|207181-00000
|MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP
|207182-00000
|MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP
|207185-00000
|JARLSBERG DIP
|207201-00000
|JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD
|216407-20000
|PIMENTO CHEESE DIP
|226481-60000
|DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP
|236293-70000
|DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP
|236294-70000
|DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP
|236295-70000
|DELI JARLSBERG DIP
|237462-40000
|JARLSBERG DIP
|247199-00000
|DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP
|286292-70000
|DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP
|286462-20000
|DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD
|295095-50000
|DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD
|295408-50000
|DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD
|295409-50000
Out of an abundance of caution, the items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.
Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.