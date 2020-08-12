Harmful algal blooms found in two south central Idaho reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Regional health and state water quality agencies warn residents about toxic algal blooms found at south central Idaho reservoirs.

The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

Issued a public health advisory on Tuesday for Cedar Creek and Thorn Creek reservoirs.

According to a news release, recent samples taken from those reservoirs reveled unhealthy levels of cyanotoxin, Microcystin, because of a recent cyanobacteria harmful algal bloom.

“These toxins can cause neurological problems, gastrointestinal distress, and irritate areas of your body like your skin, eyes, and ears,” said SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen. “It’s important that you keep family and pets away from the water where there is an active harmful algal bloom.”

Before you dip your toes in the lake this month make sure to double check the water is safe! Recent DEQ testing showed... Posted by South Central Public Health District on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Cedar Creek Reservoir is located in southern Twin Falls County. Thorn Creek Reservoir is located southeast of Fairfield in Camas County.

The health department said it’s not uncommon to see HABs in warm summer months. DEQ asks all members of the public to call their regional office if they see a HAB, so a team can take a sample of the water for testing.

The public is asked to do the following to protect their health.

• Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a HAB health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

• Do not drink water with a HAB advisory. Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

• Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

• If fishing in HAB water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

SCPHD will issue another press release when DEQ tests show these reservoirs are at safe cyanotoxin levels again.

