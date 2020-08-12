Mini-Cassia organization raises awareness about suicide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As of 2018, Idaho had the fifth highest suicide death rate in the nation.

“Every community across the state of Idaho and our nation has been hit with this and since Idaho is the fifth in the nation with suicides, it’s really important that we spread that information and get our community to the point where we can reduce our number of suicides,” President of Mini-Cassia Suicide Prevention, Awareness, and Support (PAuSe) Kyle Hodges, said.

Mental health is not always easy to talk about, so how does one approach the tough issue?

“If we suspect anyone is contemplating suicide, we have to ask the tough question,” PAuSe board member Kim Bedke said. “It’s so hard to ask and we ask point blank, are you thinking about taking your life or are you thinking of ending your life? We can’t ask are you thinking about hurting yourself, because people that die from suicide want the pain to end.”

Mini-Cassia PAuSe is working to educate and provide resources to raise awareness in schools and the community.

“Provide hope for people that there is help and resources out there and that every life matters,” Hodges said.

Nick Lynch, who helps put on the golf tournament fundraiser, lost a friend to suicide. As a survivor, he can attest to how a life lost can impact a community.

“I think everyone has been affected by suicide one way or another. I’m a survivor.” Lynch said. “That’s what got us started about three years ago to help raise funds for organizations such as PAuSe to bring education awareness for the Magic Valley.”

Kim Bedke says a thwarted sense of belonging and feeling as a burden are conditions that may lead to suicidal thoughts. With COVID-19, this presents more obstacles.

“We know that human touch is some important, you know those hugs do wonders,” Bedke said. “During COVID, we are missing some of those things and perfect storms are brewing. We need to reach out. We need to make sure we make contact with people we love, with our friends. Sometimes the happiest people are on the brink.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.