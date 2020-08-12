Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

There are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around today as a cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to be a bit breezy today (thanks to this cold front) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are generally going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow and Friday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of PM rain showers and thunderstorms as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. It is also going to be hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s in the Magic Valley.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and warm. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 82

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 50

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, AUGUST 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 81

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph before midnight, then SW 5-10 mph after midnight. Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and cool. A little breezy before midnight. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 47

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 88 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 48

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 90 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 87 Low: 53

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Hotter and a little breezy. High: 96 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot and a little breezy. High: 90 Low: 59

MONDAY, AUGUST 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 96 Low: 65

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 59

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 89

