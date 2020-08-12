The show must go on

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Jerome County Fair kicked off this week, and the week long event is celebrating its 100 anniversary this year. . . but with COVID-19 still dominating headlines, the fair board decided it was in the county’s best interest to hold the event instead of cancelling it.

As always the fair has a little bit of everything from rodeos and parades to 4H, but one thing that will be new this year is signs to remind people to wear a mask, wash their hands, and watch their distance.

“It’s up to the people. We can recommend it, but there is really no forcing mechanism for us to do that,” said Gary Warr, president of the Jerome County Fair Board.

Warr said COVID-19 has had a big impact on the fair this year, as he expects attendance to be down about 50 percent from last year and about 10 to 15 fewer vendors.

“Some backed out because they(vendors) knew the daily traffic wasn’t just going to be there to support what they needed,” said Warr.

He also said some vendors opted not to come this year because some of their workers are older and at high-risk.

He also said due to COVID-19 the number of participants in the Tuesday parade will be down this year from the usual 90-110 to about 75, as only one entry per business/non-profit was allowed this year. Also horse entries were limited to five horses.

“It is a really long parade route, and we didn’t want people gathering for long periods of time, so we recommended the businesses try to reduce the number of entries they enter,” said Warr.

One of the big draws at the fair every year that people come out to see is the carnival, but this year the fiedL we be empty.

“That (carnival) accounts for about $20,000 that we are not going to have come in that we normally have come in,” said Warr.

He said people have expressed disappointment that there is no carnival, and a lot of people love it, but it was something that was beyond our fair board’s control. The carnival people were the ones who decided to cancel said Warr.

The fair board president said the fair generates about $1 million for Jerome County every year, and this year it will be less. But at the end of the day, this year’s event is more about bringing the community together than money.

“There is a little bit of chronic fatigue with the COVID-19 situation. We felt like the community wanted something positive. . . they need this,” said Warr.

He said there have been some critics here and there who felt the fair should have been cancelled, but he said, “the overwhelming response has been positive”.

Fourteen year old Porter Prescott who attended the fair on Tuesday said he is happy the fair wan’t cancelled because it is like a family tradition for his family, and it gives him an opportunity to see his friends.

“I have a couple of friends who also do 4-H, and it is good to see them. . . I get to see them all week,” said Prescott.

Lydia Jackson, who runs a 4-H booth at the fair every year, said the kids really needed something to do, and she is very excited that they are going to continue on with the fair.

She also said as a parent she doesn’t have any concerns about COVID-19, because as a family they have talked to the kids about hand washing and keeping their distance.

However, there is probably nobody at the fair happier than Brian Clark, owner of Sawtooth Signs. He and other vendors said 80 percent of the events they usually attend have been cancelled this year. Clark said the cancellations have probably cost him $100,000 this year.

“I am very relieved. I am the type of guy that wants to get out and work for my money, not someone that wants to sit at home and collect unemployment,” said Clark.

But there is some silver linings to the fair this year. The fair will have an extra day this year, six days and five nights. Clark said he is really executed about that, as he saw some good foot traffic past his booth on Monday and Tuesday.

Wart also said the rodeo is going to be bigger and better this year, because so many rodeos have been cancelled this year, and a lot of big-time riders wanted to attend the Jerome County Fair rodeo.

“All of the sudden we have a little miniature NFR,” said Warr.

He also said he expects the nightly gated events to be well attended. He just thinks the fair’s day time traffic will be considerably slower than usual.

Anyone interested in seeing the fair schedule can click here.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.