Twin Falls schools to start with in-person classes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School District announced that they would start the school year with in-person classes under under yellow protocols.

With this level of protocol, staff and students are required to wear face coverings in the building. Staff and students will be supplied with face masks. Normal class schedules will be held.

The school district is working with the South Central Public Health District to determine protocols

“Here at the district we are trying to adapt as situations change, learn from what other districts are doing, be in constant communication with our health district and local medical professionals,” said Twin Falls School District Director of Public Relations Eva Craner. “But we do understand that parents need to be able to plan and staff members need to be able to plan for that first day of school.

Craner says the school district will try to give five days notice for a change in protocols. Schools start August 19th.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.