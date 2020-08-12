Advertisement

Twin Falls schools to start with in-person classes

Twin Falls School District schools will start in yellow protocol
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:40 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School District announced that they would start the school year with in-person classes under under yellow protocols.

With this level of protocol, staff and students are required to wear face coverings in the building. Staff and students will be supplied with face masks. Normal class schedules will be held.

The school district is working with the South Central Public Health District to determine protocols

“Here at the district we are trying to adapt as situations change, learn from what other districts are doing, be in constant communication with our health district and local medical professionals,” said Twin Falls School District Director of Public Relations Eva Craner. “But we do understand that parents need to be able to plan and staff members need to be able to plan for that first day of school.

Craner says the school district will try to give five days notice for a change in protocols. Schools start August 19th.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Connect Downtown focus group aims to bring local business owners together

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Local business owners now have a way to share their struggles, successes and ideas together at the Connect Downtown focus group.

News

Twin Falls schools to start with in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Twin Falls schools to start with in-person classes. The Twin Falls School District schools will start in yellow protocol

News

Mini-Cassia organization raises awareness about suicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mini-Cassia organization raises awareness about suicide. Golf tournament held in Burley to fund raise Tuesday.

News

Connect Downtown is a new group to help Downtown Businesses connect

Updated: 3 hours ago
Connect Downtown is a new group to help Downtown Businesses connect

Latest News

News

COVID Help Now Hotline offers support to those struggling with the effects of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Department of Health and Welfare as well as the Office of Emergency Management has announced a new COVID-19 Crisis Hotline to support community members who may be struggling.

Regional

Seattle police chief to resign following department cuts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Seattle’s police chief says she will retire.

News

Idaho church removes glass window of Confederate general

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Boise’s Cathedral of the Rockies and regional church leaders officially “deconsecrated” and removed a stained glass window of a Confederate general during a service Friday.

News

Judge: Anti-transgender birth certificate law violates order

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge says Idaho officials’ latest attempt to ban transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates violates a court order issued two years ago.

Coronavirus

Idaho hospitals focus on staff, not ventilators and beds during COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Idaho has been able to avoid running low on ICU beds and ventilators, but hospitals say they need to focus on staff.

News

Bringing the ‘old girl’ back to life

Updated: 14 hours ago
Gooding non-profit group struggling to raise funds for historic theatre renovations