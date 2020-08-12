Advertisement

Two Lincoln County Commissioners on August 25th election for recall

Early Voting Open Now
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Lincoln County is holding an election right now and it’s very unprecedented for the community.

Two of the Lincoln County Commissioners are on the ballot for recall this August 25th election.

Rick Ellis and Roy Hubert.

A group of citizens got together to start a petition to have the two commissioners put on the ballot for recall.

Hubert and Ellis are on the recall ballot for a “willful disregard for the wishes and desires of the public.”

Brenda Farnworth, the county clerk says everyone really needs to come out and vote, because they want everyone’s voice to be heard.

“It’s very difficult to do a recall because there has to be, they have to have as many votes to recall them as they were voted into office, so it takes a specific number of votes, not just a majority, to recall them from their position,” said Farnworth.

Early voting is open now at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone.

Absentee ballot voting is open as well.

On August 25th people can visit the Lincoln County Community Center in Shoshone, the Richfield Senior Center in Richfield, and the Dietrich LDS Church in Dietrich to cast their vote.

