VA dedicates Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves led the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery’s dedication in Buhl, Idaho, on Wednesday. The cemetery in Twin Falls County is the first national cemetery in Idaho and the third to open under the VA’s Rural Initiative program.

“This beautiful new cemetery, located so close to the scenic grandeur of the Snake River Canyon, is a fitting tribute that honors the memory of our Veterans here in Southeast Idaho,” said Reeves. “May it serve as a place of peaceful reflection for our Veterans and their families for all time.”

VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves speaks at the dedication ceremony of the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho on Wednesday. (Garrett Hottle)

Attendance of the ceremony was limited due to Covid-19 but included dignitaries such as Army Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Adjutant General of the Idaho National Guard, and the mayors of Twin Falls and Buhl, Idaho.

Wednesday's dedication marks another step forward in the National Cemetery Administration's goal of providing 95 percent of the nation's veterans with a dignified burial option within 75 miles of their home. The 8-acre, Snake River Canyon Cemetery will serve a population of more than 15,000 veterans within a 75-mile radius in Twin Falls.

Snake River Canyon National Cemetery is the third to open under the VA's Rural Initiative program. (KMVT)

Johnathan Woolworth is the president of Seabee Construction, based in Portland, OR. Woolworth’s company led the construction efforts on Snake River Canyon National Cemetery.

"We went through a process of designing the project and ultimately building it over the last 18 months," he said.

Woolworth currently lives in Portland but was born and raised in Twin Falls.

“Yeah, I graduated high school in 1996 from Twin Falls High,” Woolworth said. “So, go Bruins!”

A veteran himself, Woolworth has deep ties in the Twin Falls and Magic Valley community.

“I enlisted in the Navy recruiting station off Blue Lakes, which is no longer there.” he said. “I enlisted with ten other people, and then we drove to Boise 11 days after graduation and left.”

In attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony, Woolworth finds many of the community members who were there from the beginning of the construction efforts at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery. Back when the 8-acre cemetery looked far different.

“It’s good to see many friends and high school graduates that I graduated with who were part of this project,” he said. “J.J. McBride from Vital Signs provided all the signage here, Travis Hamilton did some video and photography services here. So it’s nice to see some friends back out here, and you know, see those guys I grew up playing baseball with those over at the park here.”

While his company has built similar cemeteries to Snake River Canyon, Woolworth says this one will always mean extra.

Veteran, Twin Falls High School graduate, and President of Seabee Construction Johnathan Woolworth talks with KMVT about his experiences growing up in the community and what seeing Snake River Canyon National Cemetery dedicated means to him. (KMVT)

“There’s a lot of veterans that are here, High School teachers, a lot of business people have served, and so to come home and build this for them and for the community means a lot to me.”

At Snake River Canyon National Cemetery on Wednesday were also, Pat McMahon and Darren Rademacer. They were honoring a husband, father, and hero - James McMahon.

“In the U.S. Marine Corps, he fought in Korea,” Pat said, as she looks upon her husband Jame’s resting site. “Before he went to Korea, he was in the atomic bomb testing in Nevada.”

Both Pat and Darren, say it's a sad moment when they come to Snake River Canyon, but their thankful James is resting at the place that it's become, and one conveniently located close to home.

“It’s heartbreaking but he’s also at rest in a very nice place.” Darren Rademacer, said of his father. “Jim, my dad, this is where he wanted to be. At a respectful, honored place.”

Cemetery manager, Shanny Gallegos, came to know James before his passing. She said it all started shortly after the NCA hired her when she crossed paths with James at a VA clinic in Twin Falls.

"Veterans would come in for counseling and have group sessions, so I had to give a presentation," she said. "When I went in there, it was a group of absolutely beautiful people, and Jim just happened to stick out."

Gallego's said Jame's personality illuminated the room.

Pat McMahon (left), Darren Rademacher (left), and Shanney Gallegos (Right). (KMVT)

"He just was so happy, so bright; he loved a joke," she said. "He made everybody just really happy and comfortable."

Gallegos said the job has become filled with the personal relationships like that, mostly because of its size.

"Honestly, because we're such a small cemetery, I end up having some sort of a relationship with every family or next of kin."

For her, the job has morphed into much more than a job. And a position she loves embarking upon every day.

“I tell every person, you know, people all the time I’ve had other jobs in my life, but this is not a job for me,” Gallegos said. “I feel like It’s so different. It’s almost as if it’s a calling for me, and I’m very passionate.”

The first interments at the new cemetery were in March 2020. The first phase construction is complete at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. The cemetery offers more than 900 casket and cremation spaces to accommodate burials for the next ten years. The cemetery provides casket and in-ground cremation burials, columbarium niches for cremation burials, and a memorial wall. Subsequent phases of construction will increase this capacity at the cemetery.

For more information on the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho contact 503-273-5250. For information on VA burial benefits or to apply, visit www.cem.va.gov or call (800) 535-1117.

