American Red Cross seeks disaster relief volunteers; one volunteer shares her story

One volunteers has been with the American Red Cross since 2012, responding to house fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods across the country and in her own back yard
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to work on their Disaster Relief Team both locally and around the country.

“I recommend it, if you feel that in your heart, if you have that desire and that willingness and you have that level of dedication, I’d love to see you,” said Diana Ochsner, a volunteer.

Ochsner has been a volunteer with the American Red Cross since 2012, she has responded to house fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods across the country and in her own back yard.

“I take care of our community,” she said. “I have a wonderful team here. We take care of people who are involved in house fires and flooding, and that’s an amazing experience to be able to help people in their darkest moments.”

She says being a Red Cross volunteer can be emotional and overwhelming, but also has provided her with some of the most rewarding moments.

“When the fire department leaves the fire, it’s just us with the family,” Ochsner said. “The adrenaline sort of slows down, and the reality sets in, and it’s a very dark moment for those folks. Luckily, we get to be there to provide them some support. We stay with them until they don’t need us to be there anymore.”

The Red Cross is currently looking for more people to volunteer both locally and nationally.

“There is above average wildfire and hurricane season expected this year, so we are looking for volunteers to help respond both here in Idaho, and if they are interested across the country as well,” said Matthew Ochsner, who is the regional communication manager for the Red Cross, no relation to Diana Ochsner.

Volunteers are on the front lines during people’s darkest moments and can make a big difference.

“Our volunteers make all our work possible,” Matthew Ochsner said. “We are really grateful for all those people who answer the call when it comes in at a moments notice to help those people in their darkest hour to help those people and give them the comfort and care they need to get through a really difficult time.”

To become a volunteer with the Red Cross, visit the website or call 406-493-8778.

