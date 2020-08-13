CSI is looking for a smooth transition as students head back to school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Students were sent packing last March, as the College of Southern Idaho and many other colleges had to shutdown their on-campus housing due to COVID-19

Starting next week, CSI will be preparing to open its on- campus housing, as the Fall semester rapidly approaches, and many students are already hoping the school doesn’t have a repeat of last time.

“Oh yeah. . . definitely. It came out of nowhere,” said Jesus Garcia, CSI student.

Gisselle Mazzaferri, who is also a student at CSI, said the most frustrating thing about last time was moving.

“I had to make so many car rides back and forth to get everything over there,” said Mazzaferri.

Brandon Parence, Eagle Hall housing coordinator at CSI, said about 180 students had to move out of their dorms at Eagle Hall when COVID-19 hit. He said about 20 relocated to Eagle View apartments, one of the school’s off campus housing sites. The rest went home and did online classes.

Eagle Hall has 131 dorm rooms, sing and double, that can hold a maximum of 246 students, and unlike some colleges CSI won’t be limiting capacity this Fall semester, but outsiders won’t be allowed in.

“We are not going to be allowing guests here this year, and on move-in day the student can only have two people helping. Only three people total,” said Parence.

He also said the school will be staggering times for when students can move in. He said the school generally likes to get it done in two or three days to accommodate students, but this year will be different.

“Starting next Thursday. . . and we are going to go through to the following Sunday. We are only allowing eight students to check in per hour,” said Parence.

He also said students can schedule their move-in time online.

Parence said if a student does test positive for COVID-19 they have a plan in place to isolate the student and transfer the person off- campus.

“We have a couple of apartments open at Eagle View which is off campus that are strictly for quarantine,” said Parence. He said the school has another off-campus housing site called North View, but that one is already near capacity.

Parence said meals will also be delivered to the student for the 14 days that the person is quarantined, but most of the students KMVT talked to on Wednesday said they weren’t too concerned and are looking forward to getting back to class.

“I just feel CSI is more prepared for that stuff, so it will be a smoother transition than last time,” said Garcia.

Parence said the school will be recommending mask wearing inside Eagle Hall, but it's only required in the activities center. Social distancing is encouraged and hand sanitizing stations will also be set up inside.

“Three stations outside the main entrances, four stations in the lobbies, and we are working on getting more stations down the hallways,” said Parence.

He also said, if a students is being a little reckless with their behavior, and it becomes concerning to other students and their health, the student will not be disciplined or evicted. Parence said he will have an “educational talk” with the student” about why their behavior has students concerned.

Mazzaferri said she is already prepared and has hand sanitizer on her all the time, and tries to wear a mask most of the time.

Garcia said he anticipates cleaning his dorm room more this semester than previous ones.

“Even when COVID was picking up and stuff like that, I would always have Clorox Wipes and stuff like that on me,” said Garcia.

Parence said the Eagle Hall will probably have more health and safety checks this semester, due to COVID-19. The school generally has two a year.

Mazzaferri added that she is glad she will have a dorm to herself and not a roommate this year.

“Yeah I would try to be more cautious because i don’t know what this person does on a day to day basis,” said Mazzaferri.

The school is expecting more 180 students to be moving into their apartments starting next week, and hopefully the transition is a smooth one.

Parence said if Eagle Hall has to be shut down again due to COVID-19, students' rent will be prorated like last time.

Currently, students pay $1,100 a semester for a double at Eagle Hall, and $1,500 for a single.

