Advertisement

Fire claims unoccupied Wendell homes, outbuildings

Wendell Rural Fire District and Hagerman Fire Protection responded to a fire Thursday afternoon west of Wendell that destroyed two unoccupied residential trailers and two storage shops. No one was injured or displaced by the fires.
Wendell Rural Fire District and Hagerman Fire Protection responded to a fire Thursday afternoon west of Wendell that destroyed two unoccupied residential trailers and two storage shops. No one was injured or displaced by the fires.(KMVT/Steve Kirch)
By Steve Kirch and Vanessa Grieve
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire destroyed two unoccupied residential trailers and two storage shops Thursday afternoon on property west of Wendell.

Wendel Rural Fire Chief Bob Bailey said investigators do not yet know what caused the fire.

Fire crews were called at about 3 p.m. to the area of 2800 South and 1500 East for a structure fire.

Bailey said no one was hurt or displaced and the fire did not spread to the main residence on the property. Within the hour, firefighters had the fire extinguished and were going through the area to make sure it was completely out.

Wendell Rural Fire District, Hagerman Fire Protection District, Gooding County ambulance and Gooding County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Heyburn voters will now determine City Mayor recall in November election

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Heyburn residents will be asked if they would like to recall their city mayor come the November election.

News

Twin Falls School District pulls health pamphlet after parents raise concerns

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The school nurses did not check the packets before handing them out and were not aware of the information distributed when they passed them out in February, explains Eva Craner, the TFSD public information officer.

News

Outgoing CSI president given congressional record from Idaho senator

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Sen. Jim Risch presented outgoing College of Southern Idaho President Emeritus Jeff Fox with a congressional record, remembering Fox’s 33 years at CSI.

National

Funeral services Thursday evening for 5-year-old shot to death in Wilson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

Latest News

State

Initiative backers call it quits on education ballot drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Idaho group collecting online signatures for an education initiative for the November ballot has suspended the effort following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against them.

State

Wildland firefighter in Idaho tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A wildland firefighter who was working with about 270 other people on a small fire in Idaho has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

State

Giant Idaho forest project on hold again after court ruling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A giant Idaho forest project favored by some environmental groups but decried by others is on hold again following a federal court ruling.

Regional

Idaho family reaches settlement in cyanide bomb lawsuit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal government has admitted negligence and agreed to pay an Idaho family nearly $40,000 to resolve a lawsuit after an M-44 “cyanide bomb” placed near the family’s home exploded, killing the family’s dog and spewing poison on a 14-year-old boy.

News

CSI is looking for a smooth transition as students head back to school

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
New rules will be in place for student housing in the Fall

News

CSI is looking for smooth transition as students head back to school

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
New rules will be in place for student housing in the Fall