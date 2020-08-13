Fire claims unoccupied Wendell homes, outbuildings

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire destroyed two unoccupied residential trailers and two storage shops Thursday afternoon on property west of Wendell.

Wendel Rural Fire Chief Bob Bailey said investigators do not yet know what caused the fire.

Fire crews were called at about 3 p.m. to the area of 2800 South and 1500 East for a structure fire.

Bailey said no one was hurt or displaced and the fire did not spread to the main residence on the property. Within the hour, firefighters had the fire extinguished and were going through the area to make sure it was completely out.

Wendell Rural Fire District, Hagerman Fire Protection District, Gooding County ambulance and Gooding County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

