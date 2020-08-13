Advertisement

Giant Idaho forest project on hold again after court ruling

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, file photo released by the U.S. Forest Service smoke from the Nethker Fire billows into the air at Payette National Forest near McCall, Idaho. A giant Idaho forest project favored by some environmental groups but decried by others is on hold again following a federal court ruling. The decision Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, halts for the second time a 125-square-mile project on the Payette National Forest that includes commercial timber sales, work to improve fish passage, prescribed burning, the closing of some roads and restoration of Ponderosa pine ecosystems. (U.S. Forest Service via AP,File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, file photo released by the U.S. Forest Service smoke from the Nethker Fire billows into the air at Payette National Forest near McCall, Idaho. A giant Idaho forest project favored by some environmental groups but decried by others is on hold again following a federal court ruling. The decision Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, halts for the second time a 125-square-mile project on the Payette National Forest that includes commercial timber sales, work to improve fish passage, prescribed burning, the closing of some roads and restoration of Ponderosa pine ecosystems. (U.S. Forest Service via AP,File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A giant Idaho forest project favored by some environmental groups but decried by others is on hold again following a federal court ruling.

The decision Tuesday halts for the second time a 125-square-mile project on the Payette National Forest that includes commercial timber sales, work to improve fish passage, prescribed burning, closing roads and restoration of Ponderosa pine ecosystems.

The project with a lengthy legal history had previously gone before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where the U.S. Forest Service lost.

The Forest Service renewed the project, but a U.S. District Court ruled the latest plan contains the same environmental law violations the appeals court previously cited.

