Harsin on spring ball and recruitment

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - If Bryan Harsin had it his way, Boise State would play their original fall schedule this coming spring, starting with Georgia Southern and wrapping up with Colorado State.

But of course, a lot of variables remain.

If there is one thing that became clear this week is BSU, as well as other Mountain West Conference teams will not play football this year, except for perhaps Air Force who could play the military academies.

As far as any of the Broncos wishing to have opted out prior to the announcement, Harsin told reporters on Tuesday he didn’t hear of any.

A major downside though to postponing the season until the spring is making adjustments with recruiting and COVID has already played a factor this year.

“And the problem with going into June and not having another cycle of spring recruiting, we already missed being on the road and seeing and evaluating with our own eyes and ears these future players,” Harsin explained. “So we’d miss that opportunity again, maybe we’d get a chance to get out and do a little recruiting at the time, but we would miss most of it not the same as spring and then once you get into June, you’re into your camps, got the 2022 class coming in on campus and you’re trying to get guys on unofficial visits and classes and maybe trying to finish up a season.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.