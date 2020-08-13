Advertisement

Idaho family reaches settlement in cyanide bomb lawsuit

The federal government has admitted negligence and agreed to pay an Idaho family nearly $40,000 to resolve a lawsuit after an M-44 “cyanide bomb” placed near the family’s home exploded, killing the family’s dog and spewing poison on a 14-year-old boy.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Reed Larsen, the Pocatello attorney who represented Mark and Theresa Mansfield and their son, Canyon, in the lawsuit, says the settlement is a victory for the family.

The device, designed to kill coyotes, had been set up on public land near Pocatello by the U.S. Agriculture Department in February 2017.

Canyon was out playing with his Labrador Kasey the next month when he accidentally triggered the spring-loaded device.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

