Outgoing CSI president given congressional record from Idaho senator

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Sen. Jim Risch presented outgoing College of Southern Idaho president with a special memento Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls.

Risch presented outgoing CSI President Emeritus Jeff Fox with a congressional record, remembering Fox’s 33 years at CSI, the last six of which he’s been the president.

Fox tells KMVT he was surprised when the senator’s local chief of staff reached out to him and told him Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson read into record on the floor of congress a recognition of his work at the college.

“What a humbling thing to have happen, never something you think would happen to one certainly,” Fox said. “So I was quite surprised and very honored.”

Fox also said he’s appreciative of the fact the congressional delegation highlighted CSI as an institution of importance to the Magic Valley, and all the good things and changes it’s brought.

Risch also told KMVT, “President Fox has been an outstanding advocate for this institution and certainly has led it well over the years. We welcome the new president, President Fisher.”

The senator also praised the work the school has done with training students in the cyber security field.

“At INL, they have been the flagship laboratory in America for nuclear energy for decades,” Risch said. “It is now becoming the flagship place for cyber security. And CSI’s tying into that right now and training the next generation of people that will operate cyber security, which is a growing, and huge issue for America and national security.”

