Salute to Farmers: Jeff and Sandy Bragg are all about potatoes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Jeff and Sandy Bragg have been all in on potatoes for 40 years.

Jeff’s dad had him get a job in Twin Falls after marrying Sandy that started their potato farming lifestyle.

Now, Jeff and Sandy want to add potato farmers to the workforce. The Bragg’s say the number of farmers in Idaho have gone down since NAFTA was signed.

“We think of ourselves as pioneers, going back to actually help, to be creating more farmers and actually have them create and work with varieties naturally and get back to rotations,” Jeff Bragg said.

Different types of potatoes can be completely different nutritionally, but they only have one label nationally, the Bragg’s say.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of varieties of potatoes, all with different compounds and different nutritional, different sugar content, different fiber contact, the list goes on and on,” Sandy Bragg said.

Jeff Bragg is Type 2 diabetic. It’s how he got into reading labels. Bragg says diabetics are told to stay away from potatoes. with more labels, consumers would be able to identify what potatoes might better fit their diet. That is the goal of their organization, SuperFood Consulting.

“Keep the famous Idaho potatoes, but look into ways to make it better for consumers,” Jeff Bragg said.

Bragg says he won't stop trying to advocate for differentiating food labels.

Potatoes are the Bragg’s life and work, and they say there is not better place for potatoes than southern Idaho

