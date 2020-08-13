Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, August 13, 2020

It is going to be breezy today and tomorrow, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Outside of this wind though, we are going to have fantastic weather today and tomorrow as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and near average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley, and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Saturday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a little warmer on Saturday than it is going to be today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. It is also going to be really hot for this time of year on these four days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s to near 100 degrees in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (THURSDAY, AUGUST 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 81

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and cool. A little breezy before midnight. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 47

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, AUGUST 14):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: West 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 84

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and cool. A little breezy before midnight. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 48

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 89 Low: 54

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hotter. High: 97 Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 60

MONDAY, AUGUST 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 98 Low: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 94 Low: 60

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 96 Low: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91 Low: 58

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 95

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91

