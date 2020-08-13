St. Luke’s launches dashboard to share COVID-19 information

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the country and Idaho St. Luke’s is bringing an additional resource online to help share information with the community about what is happening within its health system related to COVID-19.

The dashboard provides COVID-19 statistics and trends related to St. Luke’s facilities and service areas. The data is updated once a day and shows testing and cases for a specific point and it also includes rolling averages and trend lines.

The information is a little different than the states coronavirus website data because St. Luke’s does not show how many hospital beds or ventilators are available, because it’s more about the hospitals ability to handle patients not how many bed are available, but they are working on a way to tell the community how the hospitals are handling the virus.

“I can pretty much tell you it won’t be a static number,” said Onur Torusoglu, St. Luke’s medical system’s chief data and analytics officer. “We want to come up with a spectrum of we’re at a stable state or we’re not, whatever the case may be. We want to combine that with public information where we can say, ‘Hey, we’re using all our resources now we need your help.’ We’re trying to come up with a creative way of displaying that information and it is different from testing and or occupied beds.”

The information can be viewed for all of St. Luke’s facilities or by specific hospitals to see the numbers of your area. You can view the dashboard on St. Luke’s website.

