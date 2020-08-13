Twin Falls School District pulls health pamphlet after parents raise concerns

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls School District has solved the mystery where a mysterious pamphlet came from.

Thursday morning, the school district posted about a pamphlet that had allegedly been handed out to elementary school students at one of the district’s school.

The pamphlet was titled “Sex, Gender, & Society”, which raised concerns with parents.

The district learned the pamphlet was part of the free supply packet given to students during the school nurses’ puberty talks.

The packs are provided for free by an outside vendor and previously did not include this specific pamphlet.

The school nurses did not check the packets before handing them out and were not aware of the information distributed when they passed them out in February, explains Eva Craner, the TFSD public information officer.

“It wasn’t something that had been approved by our school district, which is part of the requirement of any curriculum materials,” Craner said. “So we are in the future, our school nurses will be opening those packets, making sure that the literature that’s included is consistent with our message and getting them approved. Consistent with our educational philosophy I should say.”

Craner also said they are currently looking for a different vendor to supply these types of materials.

She also thanks the community member who brought this to their attention and encourages all parents to reach out anytime they have questions or concerns about educational materials being used in the school system.

