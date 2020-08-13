Wildland firefighter in Idaho tests positive for coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A wildland firefighter who was working with about 270 other people on a small fire in Idaho has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

The Idaho Department of Lands said in a news release that the person who tested positive and those who were working with the individual were isolated and returned to their home unit without interacting with other fire crews or nearby communities.

Officials are working on contact tracing while firefighters continue to battle the fire.

Two other people also working on the fire appeared to have symptoms like those seen in COVID-19, but they tested negative.

