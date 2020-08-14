Adams, Larry Bryon

Advertisement

August 12, 2020, age 84
BURLEY—Larry Byron Adams, the son of Orvil and Claire Richins Adams, was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, September 23, 1935, but his parents lived on Marion Street in Oakley, Idaho, where he grew up working on the family farm with his brother, Kyle (Laurel Martin), and sister, Janice (Larry Hansen).  Later he worked for other farmers on Marion Road.  He began school at the Marion Elementary School until it was later consolidated.  He then attended Oakley Elementary and graduated from Oakley High School as Senior Class President in 1953.  He attended Brigham Young University for a couple of years before he began work in Salt Lake City with the Lang Company.  Later he worked for the railroad in Island Park.  He married his high school sweetheart, Maxine Poulton, in June 1957.  They returned to Utah where he worked while Maxine completed her college courses.  They moved back to Oakley when Smith Brothers Garage purchased a dealership from American Oil Company for bulk fuel.  He worked in Oakley until he was able to buy his own American Oil Dealership and he and his family moved to Burley, where his sons continue in the business.

Larry loved fishing with his buddies below American Falls Dam, hunting in the South Hills, and touring his ranch.  Later in life he took on the detailed work of woodworking and spent dozens of hours designing and building log cabins, wagons and construction equipment to scale.  He had a good many friends and their passing took a great toll on Larry’s own health.  We are sure that he and his buddies are all reunited and reminiscing about the good old days.

Larry and Maxine were blessed with two sons, Kelly (Becky Mallory), and Brett (Mary Frances Hart), and a daughter, Jodie (Brice Beck) and adopted sons, Kirk Gorringe and Ryn Harmon (Laura Bean).  They are blessed with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.  They feel very honored by friends and neighbors who have given them much joy, and we do appreciate them so.  Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kyle Adams.

The family would like to thank Dr. Walter Graham, Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center, Pomerelle Place, and Harrison’s Hope Hospice.  We truly appreciate the love and dedication that you gave to our dad.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday.  Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery.  For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended that a face mask be worn and social distancing practiced.

