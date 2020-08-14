Advertisement

Big Sky Conference postpones fall sports until spring 2021

Big Sky President’s Council also cancels fall non-championship segment competition
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:18 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Big Sky Conference has postponed all fall sports until the spring, the decision came before the NCAA decided to do the same across the board.

The Big Sky President’s Council also canceled the fall non-championship segment competition in tennis, golf and softball.

Athletes can still use the facilities, receive instruction and participate in training opportunities at this time, just as long as health and safety protocols are followed.

Schools will have to stagger workload for the athletic staff and schedules, as conflicts will rise, due to sharing facilities.

We heard from athletic directors representing Idaho and Idaho State on the announcement.

Pauline Thiros of ISU explained, “any Big Sky schools, several of them, at least three aren’t even in a position to practice yet.” “So any kind of a season would be lacking in conference opponents at some level and we don’t feel that would be a fair and meaningful experience for our student-athletes to have a stop-and-go season and furthermore, the travel and exposing them to different venues is just one of the risks everyone has been concerned about,” she added.

“We’ve been doing the testing and implementing policies and procedures that I really feel are some of the best in the country, the campus feels as well,” explained Vandals athletic director Terry Gawlik. “So having to sit on conference calls and discuss postponing the season until the spring was really difficult for everybody, but at the end of the day, it’s about the safety and health of our athletes at this point in time.”

This follows last week’s announcement about football being moved until 2021.

A major downside though to postponing the season until the spring is making adjustments with recruiting and COVID has already played a factor this year.

By Brittany Cooper
The NCAA made the decision that all fall championship events would be canceled, this doesn't include FBS football.

By Brittany Cooper
A major downside to postponing the college football season until the spring is making adjustments with recruiting.

A major downside though to postponing the college football season until the spring is making adjustments with recruiting.

High School cross country back to practicing. IHSAA considers the sport "lower risk"

By Brittany Cooper
For Boise State Football, it’s about maintaining the chemistry and culture of the team during these unprecedented times.

By Brittany Cooper
The fall sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball are canceled.

By Jack Schemmel
Coaches and players excited to get back on the football field. IHSAA fall sports start practice August 10th

High school coaches and players excited to get back on the football field. IHSAA fall sports start practice August 10th