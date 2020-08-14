Advertisement

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

