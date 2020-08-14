Cassia County Fair requiring signed waiver for all attendees

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Cassia County was recently determined as high-risk by the South Central Public Health District. So, what does that means for the county fair set to start on Saturday, August 15th?

Fair board president, Todd Powers, says as of now the fair is still going to happen. The county commissioners have been mostly supportive of continuing on with it. However, the county has asked everybody who comes to the fair to sign a liability release waiver, which states that the county is not liable for anyone who might get sick while attending fair activities.

“I think it is a big part of the county it is something that everybody likes to attend,” Powers said. “We want everybody to come and have a good time and do all that we can to keep it safe.”

The Cassia County Fair has also put in plexiglass barriers for all of the vendors, plus hand sanitizing stations. They are encouraging masks to be worn and will be providing masks to those who do not have one, at the ticket booth.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.