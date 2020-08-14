Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s Nurse Practitioner stresses importance of well child checks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s is reminding parents the importance of their child having a yearly physical.

Kimberly Hartrick says her office at St. Luke’s has seen a decline in people bringing their children in to the office for appointments, whether it be for immunizations or yearly physicals.

She says it’s important kids go to their yearly physical appointments because it will keep them healthy and protect them during the school year.

“However, it’s time to start reintegrating well child checks into our regular practice, and to make sure we are seeing patients again and also make sure we are getting our immunizations completed, it’s very important to protect our children, and this is one important way that we can,” said Kimberly Hartrick, a nurse practitioner.

Hartrick also says everyone should get their flu vaccine this fall, because it’s an easy and effective way to protect yourself.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.