Heyburn voters to determine the fate of their mayor in November

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Heyburn residents will be asked if they would like to recall their city mayor come the November election.

The Heyburn Citizens Committee has collected more than 280 signatures in a petition to recall their city mayor, Mark Rosa. Those signatures have now been approved by the city, making it official. The Heyburn Citizens Committee says, they collected more signatures then there were people who voted to originally elect Mayor Rosa into office.

“We have proof that he is still causing or creating a hostile work environment for the employees and causing discord among the employees and that is not the environment that anybody should be forced to work in,” said Heather Petersen with the Heyburn Citizens Committee.

