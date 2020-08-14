Advertisement

Heyburn voters to determine the fate of their mayor in November

The necessary signatures have been acquired and approved for a recall of Mayor Mark Rosa
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Heyburn residents will be asked if they would like to recall their city mayor come the November election.

The Heyburn Citizens Committee has collected more than 280 signatures in a petition to recall their city mayor, Mark Rosa. Those signatures have now been approved by the city, making it official. The Heyburn Citizens Committee says, they collected more signatures then there were people who voted to originally elect Mayor Rosa into office.

“We have proof that he is still causing or creating a hostile work environment for the employees and causing discord among the employees and that is not the environment that anybody should be forced to work in,” said Heather Petersen with the Heyburn Citizens Committee.

For more information regarding this election item check out these links to previous stories.
Heyburn citizens continue campaign towards mayor recall
Heyburn citizens work to recall city mayor

