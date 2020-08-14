Advertisement

Idaho Lottery Returns $55,500,000 to Benefit Idaho Public Schools

Governor Brad Little presents check to Idaho(Idaho Lottery)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Boise, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho Lottery has announced a $55,500,000 dividend to the People of Idaho. Including this year’s dividend, the Idaho Lottery has now returned $961.5 million since it began in July 1989.

“Idaho’s public schools and the state’s Permanent Building Fund are the real winners of the Idaho Lottery. After 31 years, the Idaho Lottery has provided nearly one billion dollars to enhance public education, improve college campuses, and provide safe workforce buildings,” Governor Brad Little said.

The total dividend transferred to the Department of Education was $34,687,500. Of that amount, $20,812,500 is earmarked for use by the Department’s districts based on average daily attendance for public school maintenance and operations expenses. The remaining $13,875,000 is for the Department of Education’s Bond Levy Equalization Fund. The Idaho Lottery has contributed over $551 million to these accounts in support of Public Education in Idaho.

“The Idaho Lottery has been supporting schools and students across the state through annual dividends for more than 30 years,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “This year, in a time of unprecedented challenges for Idaho’s schools, nearly $35 million will go to much needed projects such as electrical repairs, boiler upgrades, and fire safety equipment.”

The Lottery also transferred $20,812,500 to the State of Idaho Permanent Building Fund Account. Since 1989, the Idaho Lottery has returned $422,725,000 back to support permanent buildings at, among other places, Idaho’s university campuses.

“This check provided by the Idaho Lottery will be used to fund necessary projects throughout the State of Idaho,” said Dee Jameson, Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council Chairman. “Our State universities and colleges, state agencies, buildings that serve the citizens of Idaho all have needs that these funds will help keep YOUR state buildings in good repair and up to date. Thanks to the citizens of Idaho that play the lottery.”

The Idaho Lottery ended its Fiscal Year on June 30, recording $277.6 million in annual sales, awarding $185.7 million in prizes to players, and retailers earning $16.2 million in commissions.

