ISU soccer players weigh in on NCAA decision

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP/KMVT/KSVT) - The NCAA has canceled all fall championship events. The reason for this, not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The decision hits home because a number of former local athletes have advanced to the DI level.

We take you to Idaho State University, the new home of Caitlin Crist and Jade Higley. The Canyon Ridge High School graduates both played soccer at Walla Walla Community College, before transferring to ISU this season.

Now the pair gear up for the spring season with more time to adjust to their coaches and teammates and the girls aren’t the only newcomers to the scene. There are 13 freshmen on the roster.

Higley explained, “we’re a young team, so we still need to get to know each other, so we hope this long period will help us develop a relationship.”

Crist added, “yeah, just learn a new style of play, our coaching staff is really new too, being transfers and all the newcomers coming in, we’re able to adjust to a new place, a new atmosphere.”

The Division I level is comprised of 357 schools and it held on longer than the other divisions, but as conference after conference canceled their fall seasons, the tipping point came.

