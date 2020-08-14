Advertisement

Jerome School Board decides masks will be required for upcoming school year

They also set the date for when school would start
The Jerome School Board met Friday morning and came to the decision that school would start September 8th, to give teachers, parents, and kids time to get ready.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
They also made the decision that masks will be required in all schools.

The mask resolution passed by a 3-2 vote, after a long discussion between board members, Dr Joshua Kern, the VP of medical affairs at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome, and Wood River, as well as Logan Hudson, from the South Central Public Health District.

Hudson started his remarks saying they would support the board no matter the decision.

“We’re highly encouraging you as a school board to consider a mandate for staff and students to wear masks. I understand that it’s not an easy decision, we understand if you decide not to, we’ll support that too,” Hudson said.

Dr. Kern talked about the hospital’s experience with masks, and how effective they are.

“There are many school districts who have already opened who have already opened, and then re closed again, because of not mandating masks. Probably the most visible one is in Georgia, where there was a picture that went viral of packed hallways, and they’ve already got something like one thousand people out on quarantine, after six days of being open,” Kern continued “We know that physical distancing within the school is really not going to happen, and therefore, the only way to stop the spread of the virus is wearing masks.”

Kern also said there is a reason the state hasn’t seen a large number of cases in kids.

“We are seeing kids on ventilators, we’ve had several up in the ICU in Boise, despite our pretty low numbers of kids getting the disease in the state. But the reason we haven’t seen a lot of kids get the virus is because they haven’t been clustering together in large events and enclosed rooms for 8 hours a day like we see in school,” Kern explained.

The pair both answered questions and concerns from board members, before they voted on the measure.

