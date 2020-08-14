Jerome School District seeks continuation of supplemental levy

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Jerome School District is seeking a continuation of their $800,000 supplemental levy in their upcoming election.

This supplemental levy was approved by voters in the last election. Now, on August 25th voters will decide if they would like to continue it. The Jerome School District wants to clarify that this vote for the continuation of the supplemental levy is not related to the school bond election, which took place in May.

“A supplemental levy is used for maintenance and operations which means; salaries, textbooks, supplies, utility costs, and just the general operations of the district,” said Brian Bridwell, who is the business manager of the Jerome School District.

Jerome residents can cast their early vote in-person from now, until August 25th at the courthouse or at their normal polling places.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.