Lund, Robert Jay

BURLEY—Robert Jay Lund, 82, a former Burley resident, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his residence in Glendale, Arizona.

A dedicated son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, Robert was born to Thor and Utahna Shaw Lund on March 27, 1938, alongside his twin brother, William Ray Lund. He learned to work hard in his family farm life. He graduated form Minico High School and attended two quarters at Ricks College; then he worked to save for a mission, serving a two-and-a-half-year mission in Sweden. He returned in July 1961, and attended Utah State University, during which time he dated and married Joyce Pack. On December, 20 1963, he married his sweetheart in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their common bond of faith and love of all things sports promoted their continuous service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joyce passed away on February 16, 1997.

Robert was an excellent father. He set an example of hard work, faith, humor and love above all. They lost three infant babes - oh how sweet the reunion!

He served steadfastly as a temple worker over the last 20 years, working two to four shifts per week (and subbing as needed) until his health would not permit. He has resided the last six years in Phoenix, Arizona, and attended and cheered at grandkids sporting events. He loved sports and was their #1 fan. Sharp and witty, his one-liners will be missed. He kept his word and his commitments and was a faithful son of God until his last breath!

Robert is survived by his children, Jeanine (David) Erickson, Terrence Robert Lund, both of Phoenix, Arizona, and Darrel Jay Lund of Twin Falls, Idaho; his brothers, Steven Lund of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Michael Lund of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and sisters, Connie Braegger of Cedar City, Utah, and Deanna Higens of Burley, Idaho; as well as his grandchildren, Krislyn Joyce (Matt) Powell, Brendon David Erickson, Emilee Katherine Erickson, Kaylee Annette Erickson, and Jocelyn Anne Erickson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; his sister, Donlina Kessinger; his brother, William Lund; and his infant children, Lynette, Suzette, and Janette Lund

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Star Chapel, located at 100 S. 200 W. of Burley, with Bishop Rob Oakes officiating. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 until 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial at the Paul Cemetery will follow the services.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is requested that those attending wear a face mask and practice social distancing.