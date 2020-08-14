Advertisement

Minidoka Animal Hospital raises awareness for pet vaccinations

Animal experts say not vaccinating your pet could cause disease and infections for both other animals and humans
The American Veterinary Medical association has declared August as National Immunization Awareness Month. KMVT spoke with a Minidoka Animal Hospital and the Twin Falls Human Society who said our community has room to improve when it comes to the number of vaccinated animals in the area.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Ark Animal Hospital is doing all they can to inform the community on the importance of vaccinations this month, in order to prevent diseases that can be passed between animals and from animals to people. Dr. Jordan Nesbit, warns of some common preventable infections such as parvo and leptospirosis.

“Hunting dogs that go camping and stuff, they can pick the bacteria up and that can cause kidney and liver failure so again a lot cheaper to get a vaccine then to pay for a treatment,” Nesbit said.

According to The Twin Falls Animal Shelter, pets are vaccinated at the time of intake. Although, they believe as a community we still have a number of animals under-vaccinated. Attributing the shortfall of unvaccinated animals to a general lack of knowledge and financial constraints.

“It’s very costly if you have an accident litter and there are ten or twelve pups or kittens. It is hard to afford shots for all that population, that is the case for spay and neuter surfacing once again,” said Debbie Blackwood, who is the executive director for the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Both the animal hospital and the animal shelter recommend you call your veterinarian and make sure your animal is up-to-date on all their current vaccines.

“Let’s get them all vaccinated and protect your neighbors or the other animals - should your animal come to the animal shelter it’s safeguarded because you have fully vaccinated it,” said Blackwood.

