Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, August 14, 2020

It is going to be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Outside of this wind though, we are going to have fantastic weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and near average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley, and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a little warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. Thursday is then going to have mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. We are also going to have really hot and near record temperatures on these five days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s in the Magic Valley, and these hot temperatures are all going to be courtesy of a strong upper level ridge that is going to be located just to the southeast of our area.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, AUGUST 14):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 83

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and cool. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 49

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, AUGUST 15):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 92

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: NW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 89

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Mild. Winds: NW 3-8 mph before midnight, then South 5-10 mph after midnight. Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 55

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hotter. High: 98 Low: 65

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 61

MONDAY, AUGUST 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 98 Low: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 94 Low: 61

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 97 Low: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 93 Low: 60

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 96 Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 58

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 96

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91

