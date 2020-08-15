Advertisement

Cassia to start with fans, Minidoka goes without

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With high school competition quickly approaching, we have an update for fans and parents.

Minico High School will start off the year not allowing fans at games, at least for now.

The school district follows the guidelines set by South Central Public Health District, placing them in the Orange category or moderate spread.

Sporting events through August 27 will be affected and then they’ll reevaluate the numbers to determine the following two weeks.

The Spartans’ first home football game is the 28.

“If we do this for a few weeks, hopefully we’ll be back in the yellow, where fans are right back out there,” Trenkle explained.

The four mainstream high schools in Cassia County; Burley, Declo, Oakley and Raft River are allowing fans, but recommending to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

This school district refers to three categories, Green, Yellow and Red. Right now Cassia is in Yellow.

They go by the Back to School Framework, as listed by the Idaho State Department of Education.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Boise State coach explains potential conflicts that come with spring season

Updated: 19 hours ago
A major downside though to postponing the season until the spring is making adjustments with recruiting and COVID has already played a factor this year.

College

Big Sky Conference postpones fall sports until spring 2021

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Athletes can still use the facilities, receive instruction and participate in training opportunities at this time, just as long as health and safety protocols are followed.

Sports

Big Sky suspends fall sports until spring

Updated: 19 hours ago
Athletes can still use the facilities, receive instruction and participate in training opportunities at this time, just as long as health and safety protocols are followed.

College

ISU soccer players weigh in on NCAA decision

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The NCAA made the decision that all fall championship events would be canceled, this doesn't include FBS football.

Latest News

Sports

Harsin on spring ball and recruitment

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:08 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
A major downside to postponing the college football season until the spring is making adjustments with recruiting.

Sports

Harsin on spring season and recruitment

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:35 PM MDT
A major downside though to postponing the college football season until the spring is making adjustments with recruiting.

Sports

High School cross country back to practicing

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
High School cross country back to practicing. IHSAA considers the sport "lower risk"

Sports

Boise State football coach reacts to delayed season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:39 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
For Boise State Football, it’s about maintaining the chemistry and culture of the team during these unprecedented times.

Sports

Mountain West Conference cancels fall sports

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:31 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The fall sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball are canceled.

Sports

High school coaches and players excited to get back on the football field

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:36 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Coaches and players excited to get back on the football field. IHSAA fall sports start practice August 10th