Cassia to start with fans, Minidoka goes without

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With high school competition quickly approaching, we have an update for fans and parents.

Minico High School will start off the year not allowing fans at games, at least for now.

The school district follows the guidelines set by South Central Public Health District, placing them in the Orange category or moderate spread.

Sporting events through August 27 will be affected and then they’ll reevaluate the numbers to determine the following two weeks.

The Spartans’ first home football game is the 28.

“If we do this for a few weeks, hopefully we’ll be back in the yellow, where fans are right back out there,” Trenkle explained.

The four mainstream high schools in Cassia County; Burley, Declo, Oakley and Raft River are allowing fans, but recommending to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

This school district refers to three categories, Green, Yellow and Red. Right now Cassia is in Yellow.

They go by the Back to School Framework, as listed by the Idaho State Department of Education.

