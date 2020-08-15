Advertisement

Julie’s Clothes For Kids Hosts Second Annual Back to School Event

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Julie’s Clothes for Kids hosted their second annual back to school shopping event for kids from the Cassia and Minidoka School Districts Friday morning.

“This year we were able to take 150 kids, from Cassia County School District and Minidoka County School District, we let the school districts decide what kids and who really needed it the most, they came up with the names,” said Bruce Breshears, the general manager at Young Automotive, and head of Julie’s Clothes for Kids.

This is the second annual Julie’s Clothes for Kids event, which is in honor of Julie, who passed away 3 years ago, Bruce’s wife.

“Once my mom died, we just wanted to do something in her honor that we could all remember her, and also give back to the community with,” said Brinlee May, Julie’s daughter and volunteer. “She loved giving back to the community, but she loved especially the kids though, so we thought this was the perfect way to remember her.”

Volunteers from around the Mini-Cassia area donated their time, their materials, and their goods to help the children be able to feel confident as they head back to school.

“The kids that we are able to service through the Julie’s Clothes for Kids foundation, are solely focused on a brand new pair of shoes, a new shirt, one of the kids that we helped today, he is raised by his grandma and he said my grandma didn’t have enough money so we had to use my clothes from last year,” said Dallin Breashears, Julie’s son and volunteer.

The entire community comes together to be able to put this event on, and they can’t are so grateful for the support.

“So many people have come together in times where not a lot of people have come together, everybody has volunteered, and obviously it has turned out great for everybody, from start to beginning, and knowing that it is going to continue on is very cool,” said Hunter Breshears, Julie’s son and volunteer.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Julie's Clothes for Kids hosts Second Annual Event

Updated: 1 hours ago
Julie's Clothes for Kids hosts Second Annual Event

News

Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s Nurse Practitioner stresses importance of well child checks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
A nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s is reminding parents the importance of their child having a yearly physical.

News

Jerome School District seeks continuation of supplemental levy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Jerome School District is seeking a continuation of their $800,000 supplemental levy in their upcoming election

News

Heyburn voters to determine the fate of their mayor in November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Heyburn residents will be asked if they would like to recall their city mayor come the November election.

Latest News

News

Cassia County Fair requiring signed waiver for all attendees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
As Cassia County was recently determined as high risk by the South Central Public Health District, KMVT is putting you first to find out what that means for the county fair set to start on Saturday.

News

Minidoka Animal Hospital raises awareness for pet vaccinations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The American Veterinary Medical association has declared August as National Immunization Awareness Month. KMVT spoke with a Minidoka Animal Hospital and the Twin Falls Human Society who said our community has room to improve when it comes to the number of vaccinated animals in the area.

News

Jerome School Board decides masks will be required for upcoming school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The Jerome School Board met Friday morning and came to the decision that school would start September 8th, to give teachers, parents, and kids time to get ready.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Most of BLM's wildfires have been human caused

Updated: 6 hours ago
Most of BLM's wildfires have been human caused

News

Idaho Lottery Returns $55,500,000 to Benefit Idaho Public Schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Idaho Lottery has announced a $55,500,000 dividend to the People of Idaho.