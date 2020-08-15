Julie’s Clothes For Kids Hosts Second Annual Back to School Event

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Julie’s Clothes for Kids hosted their second annual back to school shopping event for kids from the Cassia and Minidoka School Districts Friday morning.

“This year we were able to take 150 kids, from Cassia County School District and Minidoka County School District, we let the school districts decide what kids and who really needed it the most, they came up with the names,” said Bruce Breshears, the general manager at Young Automotive, and head of Julie’s Clothes for Kids.

This is the second annual Julie’s Clothes for Kids event, which is in honor of Julie, who passed away 3 years ago, Bruce’s wife.

“Once my mom died, we just wanted to do something in her honor that we could all remember her, and also give back to the community with,” said Brinlee May, Julie’s daughter and volunteer. “She loved giving back to the community, but she loved especially the kids though, so we thought this was the perfect way to remember her.”

Volunteers from around the Mini-Cassia area donated their time, their materials, and their goods to help the children be able to feel confident as they head back to school.

“The kids that we are able to service through the Julie’s Clothes for Kids foundation, are solely focused on a brand new pair of shoes, a new shirt, one of the kids that we helped today, he is raised by his grandma and he said my grandma didn’t have enough money so we had to use my clothes from last year,” said Dallin Breashears, Julie’s son and volunteer.

The entire community comes together to be able to put this event on, and they can’t are so grateful for the support.

“So many people have come together in times where not a lot of people have come together, everybody has volunteered, and obviously it has turned out great for everybody, from start to beginning, and knowing that it is going to continue on is very cool,” said Hunter Breshears, Julie’s son and volunteer.

