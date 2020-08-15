Advertisement

Loveland is making best of recruitment during the pandemic

The Gooding High School junior is staying patient
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:40 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Colston Loveland started out as a receiver, but coaches always envisioned him making a name at tight end. 

Now, the junior is fully engrained with the nasties down low. 

“Being in the trenches with the big guys, you know its pretty fun just getting dirty with it you know, just rolling people,” Loveland said.

Of course, the 6′ 4″ 200 plus pound athlete loves catching passes too. 

He's impressed coaches at the next level, garnering offers from multiple PAC-12 schools, including Arizona State and Utah.

“If he was a kid that has offers, you wouldn’t know it,” Gooding High School Football Head Coach Cameron Andersen said. “He’s just working his tail off and leading his teammates, so that’s something we are really proud of. It’s scary as a coach when it happens that young, but to see him embrace that has been really cool.”

The pandemic creates some obstacles along the recruiting trail. There hasn't been the opportunity to do anything other than talk over the phone lately.

“I don’t know, I just want to meet the coaches, you know,” Loveland said.  “Get in front of them, talk to them, build a strong connection, but you got to do what you got to do so, we’ll figure it out later.”

Coach Andersen is on the same page.

"To get on campus and see them in their element is a giant piece, so that will come, he's a junior, he'll have time," Andersen said.

Right now, it’s all about Gooding Senators football. 

“I got two more years. I like being recruited, you know, I’m trying to pick a college,” Loveland said. “I’m trying to go play at the next level, but as of now I’m working on our team, how our team is playing. I can worry about all that stuff after.”

