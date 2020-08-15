Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Garrett Hottle - Weekend Update

Saturday, August 14, 2020

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, as we’re expecting record warmth in some places across southern Idaho. Sunday high temperatures between 90-100 degrees are likely, and on Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures above 100 degrees will be possible. Monsoon moisture will also be on the increase tomorrow, meaning there will be increasing cloud cover and the possibility of thunderstorms, mainly along the northern Nevada border. The main threats associated with any of these potential storms will be gusty outflow winds over 50 mph.

From Tuesday through Friday, we’ll see dry conditions as high-pressure centers over the SW. We’ll get some relief from the heat, but temperatures will still be on the hot side of things, about 5-10 degrees above normal.

‘<a href=“http://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/” target=“_blank”><b> For the latest on all warnings and advisories in Southern Idaho click here… </b></a>

-----------------------------------------------

SATURDAY (August 15th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and turning hot. High: 92. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and turning hot. High: 88. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds through the night. Low: 61. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Developing clouds after about 2 AM. Low: 56. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY (August 16th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. High: 98. Low: 66.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and hot. High: 92. Low: 61.

MONDAY (August 17th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Hot. High: 99. Low: 67.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Hot. High: 93. Low: 62.

TUESDAY (August 18th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Hot. High: 97. Low: 68.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Hot. High: 93. Low: 62.

WEDNESDAY (August 19th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and hot. High: 96. Low: 66.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and hot. High: 92. Low: 60.

THURSDAY (August 20th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and hot. High: 95. Low: 64.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and hot. High: 91. Low: 59.

FRIDAY (August 21st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and hot. High: 95.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and hot. High: 90.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.