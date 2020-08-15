Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Record heat expected Sunday through Tuesday across southern Idaho
A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, as we’re expecting record warmth in some places across southern Idaho. Sunday high temperatures between 90-100 degrees are likely, and on Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures above 100 degrees will be possible.
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Garrett Hottle - Weekend Update

Saturday, August 14, 2020

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, as we’re expecting record warmth in some places across southern Idaho. Sunday high temperatures between 90-100 degrees are likely, and on Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures above 100 degrees will be possible. Monsoon moisture will also be on the increase tomorrow, meaning there will be increasing cloud cover and the possibility of thunderstorms, mainly along the northern Nevada border. The main threats associated with any of these potential storms will be gusty outflow winds over 50 mph.

From Tuesday through Friday, we’ll see dry conditions as high-pressure centers over the SW. We’ll get some relief from the heat, but temperatures will still be on the hot side of things, about 5-10 degrees above normal.

-----------------------------------------------

SATURDAY (August 15th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and turning hot. High: 92. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and turning hot. High: 88. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds through the night. Low: 61. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Developing clouds after about 2 AM. Low: 56. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY (August 16th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. High: 98. Low: 66.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and hot. High: 92. Low: 61.

MONDAY (August 17th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Hot. High: 99. Low: 67.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Hot. High: 93. Low: 62.

TUESDAY (August 18th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Hot. High: 97. Low: 68.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Hot. High: 93. Low: 62.

WEDNESDAY (August 19th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and hot. High: 96. Low: 66.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and hot. High: 92. Low: 60.

THURSDAY (August 20th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and hot. High: 95. Low: 64.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and hot. High: 91. Low: 59.

FRIDAY (August 21st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and hot. High: 95.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and hot. High: 90.

It is going to be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Outside of this wind though, we are going to have fantastic weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and near average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley, and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a little warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

It is going to be breezy today and tomorrow, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Outside of this wind though, we are going to have fantastic weather today and tomorrow as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and near average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley, and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

There are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around today as a cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to be a bit breezy today (thanks to this cold front) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

