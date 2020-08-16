Advertisement

Body discovered along Canyon Springs Road in Twin Falls

Developing story
Canyon Springs Grade closed to traffic at Filmore Street crossing
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An official with the Twin Falls Police Department told KMVT that around noon a body was discovered halfway down Canyon Springs Road heading towards Centennial Waterfront Park.

The body was discovered by a detective with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department.

Currently, traffic to the area has been closed by the police department at the intersection of Canyon Springs and Filmore Street.

The police department says the incident is still under investigation and the cause as to what exactly happened is unknown at this time, and they are currently in the process of recovering the body.

However, the department did say this investigation is unrelated to any prior incidents.

The police department is currently being assisted by the Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics.

This is a developing story.

