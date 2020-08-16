Advertisement

Cassia County Fair vendors prepare for patrons

For some vendors this will be their first event of the year
Saturday marks the first day of the Cassia County Fair, and for some vendors this will be their first event of the year. KMVT was present this morning as several vendors began hanging up their signs and preparing for patrons, one of which was Pita Works Grill from Utah, who has traveled for several years in order to participate in the Cassia Fair.
Saturday marks the first day of the Cassia County Fair, and for some vendors this will be their first event of the year. KMVT was present this morning as several vendors began hanging up their signs and preparing for patrons, one of which was Pita Works Grill from Utah, who has traveled for several years in order to participate in the Cassia Fair.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:20 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Saturday marks the first day of the Cassia County Fair, and for some vendors this will be their first event of the year. KMVT was present as several vendors began hanging up their signs and preparing for patrons, one of which was Pita Works Grill from Utah, who has participated in the Cassia Fair for years.

“Our booth tastes so good make your tongue slap your eyeballs out that is our family motto,” said Abby Slade with Pita Works Grill.

Typically Pita Works would have started attending events in May, although this year due to the current global health threat, Things are looking a bit different, and the Cassia County Fair will be their first event of 2020.

“Yeah a lot of them have just canceled because of COVID and it’s kind of been tough because we don’t have that regular income that we plan on, but we are really grateful and it is like a blessing that this one hasn’t cancelled because this is our favorite one to come to.” Slade said.

Pita Works Grill has seen a loss in income this year, but the Idaho based snow cone booth Frostbite has had success despite the pandemic.

“I think that people were really ready to get out and you know they have been cooped up for so long they are like, let’s go spend money even it is just through drive through or just things like that, so it has been pretty good of year for us, said Jill Brown with Frostbite.

Though successful this year, Frostbite is glad to be able to set up their booth. Mentioning how disappointing it would have been, if the fair was canceled.

“I can see that it is like a huge loss for a lot of different people and it would have been for our business too, because we are such a small local business,” Brown said.

The Cassia County Fair will be going on from Saturday till, August 22. For a full list of events click here.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joe Mama’s Car Show hosts large turn-out

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
As one of the few car shows to run this year, the Joe Mama’s Car show 2020 hosted a large turn-out on Saturday.

News

Minidoka Animal Hospital raises awareness for pet vaccinations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The American Veterinary Medical association has declared August as National Immunization Awareness Month. KMVT spoke with a Minidoka County Animal Hospital and the Twin Falls Human Society, who said our community has room to improve when it comes to the number of vaccinated animals in the area.

News

Cassia County Fair requiring signed waiver for all attendees

Updated: 4 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at 5 p.m.

News

Jerome School District seeks continuation of supplemental levy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at 5 p.m.

Latest News

News

Julie’s Clothes For Kids Hosts Second Annual Back to School Event

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:23 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Julie’s Clothes for Kids hosted their second annual back to school shopping event for kids from the Cassia and Minidoka School Districts Friday morning.

News

Julie's Clothes for Kids hosts Second Annual Event

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Julie's Clothes for Kids hosts Second Annual Event

News

Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s Nurse Practitioner stresses importance of well child checks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
A nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s is reminding parents the importance of their child having a yearly physical.

News

Jerome School District seeks continuation of supplemental levy

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
The Jerome School District is seeking a continuation of their $800,000 supplemental levy in their upcoming election

News

Heyburn voters to determine the fate of their mayor in November

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Heyburn residents will be asked if they would like to recall their city mayor come the November election.

News

Cassia County Fair requiring signed waiver for all attendees

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
As Cassia County was recently determined as high risk by the South Central Public Health District, KMVT is putting you first to find out what that means for the county fair set to start on Saturday.