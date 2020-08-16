Cassia County Fair vendors prepare for patrons

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Saturday marks the first day of the Cassia County Fair, and for some vendors this will be their first event of the year. KMVT was present as several vendors began hanging up their signs and preparing for patrons, one of which was Pita Works Grill from Utah, who has participated in the Cassia Fair for years.

“Our booth tastes so good make your tongue slap your eyeballs out that is our family motto,” said Abby Slade with Pita Works Grill.

Typically Pita Works would have started attending events in May, although this year due to the current global health threat, Things are looking a bit different, and the Cassia County Fair will be their first event of 2020.

“Yeah a lot of them have just canceled because of COVID and it’s kind of been tough because we don’t have that regular income that we plan on, but we are really grateful and it is like a blessing that this one hasn’t cancelled because this is our favorite one to come to.” Slade said.

Pita Works Grill has seen a loss in income this year, but the Idaho based snow cone booth Frostbite has had success despite the pandemic.

“I think that people were really ready to get out and you know they have been cooped up for so long they are like, let’s go spend money even it is just through drive through or just things like that, so it has been pretty good of year for us, said Jill Brown with Frostbite.

Though successful this year, Frostbite is glad to be able to set up their booth. Mentioning how disappointing it would have been, if the fair was canceled.

“I can see that it is like a huge loss for a lot of different people and it would have been for our business too, because we are such a small local business,” Brown said.

The Cassia County Fair will be going on from Saturday till, August 22. For a full list of events click here.

