Joe Mama’s Car Show hosts large turn-out

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -As one of the few car shows to run this year, the Joe Mama’s Car show 2020 hosted a large turn-out on Saturday.

This is the 22nd year of the car show, and the organizers told KMVT the amount of people who have participated is about the same as previous years, although they have more than expected attendees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lots of discussion was had regarding whether or not the car show was going to happen this year and the organizers are grateful to continue this tradition.

“It’s brings a lot of dollars into the community, and it’s good for the community. There is a lot of community support, this is one of the things that we don’t want to leave the community,” said event organizer Randy King.

A wide variety of cars were present for the show this year, traveling from Oregon, Nevada, and many local Idaho hot rods.

