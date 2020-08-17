Drifting away

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise Drift has been hosting drift events at the Magic Valley Speedway for the last ten years, and it’s all about driving dangerously and fast.

“So it’s tire smoke and the possibility of crashing, but you’re not going to. . . this is the most adrenaline you can get in a racing event,” said Sean Bean, organizer for Boise Drift.

Anthony Barnes, will be taking over hosting drifting events at the speedway next year, so Boise Drift can focus on hosting events in the Boise area. Barnes and Beans said the purpose of the events is to prevent people from drifting in the streets, and get them on to a racetrack where they can do it safely and develop their skills.

“We want to proprietate the sport. We want to get new people involved-more local people here to enjoy what we enjoy,” said Barnes.

One person whose attention they have gotten is 13 year old Chance O’Dell from Star, Idaho.

“We race go karts on dirt so I have a lot of experience with over-steering and things like that, and i just thought it would be fun to do it in bigger cars,” said Chance O’Dell.

His father Joseph said Sunday would be his son’s first time drifting on a track, He has been practicing in their neighborhood, and he was looking forward to seeing what his son can do with the big boys.

“I have always been supporting what he wants to do as long as I feel they are healthy things, and help him develop his mind and skills as a driver,” said Joseph O’Dell.

But Chance jokingly said that he thinks he and his father forgot to keep his mother in the loop.

“I don’t think we ever talked to her about it,” said Chance with a smile on his face.

The 13 year old said he is glad the events are held in Twin Falls, because the next nearest event for him to drift is in Salt Lake City. He said he and his father had to drive a couple of hours over night to attend the one in Twin Falls at the speedway on Sunday.

“This is the only drift event we can go to, and it’s in the perfect time frame,” said Chance.

He also said he was looking forward to drifting Sunday and not all that nervous. . . but he did anticipate some bumps along the way.

“I have hit a lot of things with the go karts, and i think if i do hit something i’m ready for it, Said Chance.

About 20 to 25 drivers attended the event on Sunday, and Barnes said there were a lot of teenagers at speedway participating in the festivities. He hopes they will help go the sport in the Magic Valley for years to come, along with Chance,

“We had people between the ages of 11 to 15 here today to do ride alongs. . . they are here with their parents to get a feel to see if it is something they have developed a passion about and pursue,” said Barnes.

He also said there is a three day drift event planned for October at the speedway called the Fall Festival of Speed.

