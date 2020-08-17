Fire restrictions to be put in place for South Central Idaho

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Beginning Thursday, fire restrictions will be in place for the Sawtooth National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management’s Twin Falls District and state lands as part of Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Under the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads, and trails:

· Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

· Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Julie Thomas, the public affairs officer with the United States Forest service says unattended camp fires have been an issue this year, and with the hot, dry weather, they are trying to prevent it.

“The restrictions are not for a designated campground, so if you are in at red fish lake and your in a designated camp site, you will be able to have a fire,” said Julie Thomas.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

· Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

· Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

· Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

· Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

· All land within a city boundary is exempted.

· Other exemptions unique to each agency.

For more information lease check with the Sawtooth Ranger District offices, the BLM Twin Falls District BLM or the Idaho Department of Lands for the latest information.

