Glauner, Doug C.

April 7, 2020, age 65
Doug C. Glauner, 65, a resident of Hagerman, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAGERMAN—Doug C. Glauner, 65, a resident of Hagerman, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

     Doug was born on April 30, 1954 in Hagerman, Idaho, the son of Amy and Hale Glauner.  He was also raised and educated in Hagerman.

     Doug joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska, California, Colorado, and Japan. After 20 years of service he retired and moved back to the family homestead in Hagerman Idaho. He liked his privacy, watching football, and eating chocolate.

     Doug is survived by: his brothers - Dave (recently deceased) and Jeff Glauner; and his sister - Laura Daughetry, both of Missouri; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

     He was preceded in death by: his mother - Amy Jo Glauner; his father - Hale Glauner; his brothers - Guy Glauner, Steve Glauner; and sister - Leahbeth Glauner.

      A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery, on Friday August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am.

     Following the service, refreshments will be served at the American Legion Hall at 281 North St. West, Hagerman.

     Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

     Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

