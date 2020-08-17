Investigators say campground shooting involved off-duty cop
CHALLIS, Idaho (AP) — A central Idaho sheriff’s office says an off-duty police chief was involved in a campground shooting that left a Boise man dead.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the campground Aug. 1., and they found 73-year-old Russell Liddell of Boise, who died of gunshot wounds.
The sheriff’s office said Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman was part of a group at the campground, and that an argument broke out between Liddell and the group that resulted in gunfire.
The sheriff’s office says Zimmerman shot Liddell. Zimmerman couldn’t be reached for comment, but his police department said in a social media post that Zimmerman was returning fire after he had been shot at.
