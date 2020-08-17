Kimberly issues boil order

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly residents are asked to boil their water until further notice.

The city experienced a citywide depressurization event Monday afternoon. The system experienced low pressure for seven minutes, according to a city news release.

The problem was caused by a faulty control system and water pressure has been restored.

The city asks residents to follow guidelines for boiling their water for household uses.

The order is expected to be in place for at least 48 hours.

Anyone with questions can contact the city’s water department at 208-423-4151.

KMVT will update that story as more information becomes available

