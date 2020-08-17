Advertisement

Kimberly issues boil order

Order expected to be in place for at least 48 hours
Kimberly residents are asked to boil their water after the city experienced a citywide depressurization event Monday afternoon.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly residents are asked to boil their water until further notice.

The city experienced a citywide depressurization event Monday afternoon. The system experienced low pressure for seven minutes, according to a city news release.

The problem was caused by a faulty control system and water pressure has been restored.

The city asks residents to follow guidelines for boiling their water for household uses.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention boil water advisory guidance

The order is expected to be in place for at least 48 hours.

Anyone with questions can contact the city’s water department at 208-423-4151.

